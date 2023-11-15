Stop sign remains for needed traffic relief at a busy Pasco intersection

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — At the intersection of State Road 54 and U.S. 41, drivers often have to wait for several light changes, even when it’s not rush hour.

“I would say absolutely the worst in Pasco without a doubt," said Dave Rynde, who lives about a mile from this intersection in Land O’ Lakes and has seen the area’s growth lead to major congestion here. “If you come here between 7:30-9 a.m. and probably 4-5:30 p.m., it backs up in all directions, probably a mile."

Figuring out ways of unclogging this intersection has been talked about for years.

Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Transportation showed Pasco leaders a road design with an overpass similar to one at Roosevelt Boulevard and U.S. 19 in Pinellas County.

However, there is still debate about whether the overpass would be on U.S. 41 or State Road 54.

People who live here aren’t sure if an overpass is the answer at all.

“I worry about access to local businesses. Again, living right here, I have a lot that I go to within a mile, and would that complicate that I don’t know. I’d like to think they would account for that," said Ryndes.

Whatever the plan is, securing land at this intersection could be an issue because one of the parcel owners is considering selling to an apartment complex builder.

The county could try to step in and buy the land first.

Regardless, any kind of construction is still years away.

The estimated cost started at over $220 million but is likely much more.