'Thundercats' writer's murder trial begins in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — A 2010 murder case is finally in front of a Pasco County jury. It involves a well-known cartoon writer Stephen Perry, who worked on the animated series Thundercats.

He went missing in 2010. Then blood and body parts were found in various locations in two counties.

The prosecution says all the evidence points toward James Davis. Davis and his wife were living in the converted garage in Perry’s Zephyrhills home.

The state claims Davis was seen withdrawing money from Perry’s bank account.

The defense is trying to raise questions about the DNA evidence found.

Additionally, the defense claims others may be responsible and Perry's murder might be related to his estranged girlfriend.

Perry was granted a domestic violence injunction against her before he was killed.

Monday featured opening statements from both sides, and witnesses on some of the evidence that was found.

