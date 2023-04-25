'This was demonic': Pasco sheriff details 'horrific' murder of Uber Eats driver in Holiday

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco detailed what he called a "demonic" and "horrific" murder of a delivery driver in the Holiday area last week.

Sheriff Nocco said the case began on April 19 when the victim, Randall Cooke, was set to start making deliveries for Uber Eats. Cooke dropped his wife off that day before starting his deliveries.

(Editors Note: ABC Action News spoke to the family of the victim, and they allowed his name to be released.)

According to Nocco, Cooke and his wife were texting back and forth until about 7 p.m. on April 19, when he stopped responding. Cooke's wife reached out to law enforcement to report him missing and the investigation started.

"She did everything she could, and evil just came," Nocco said.

Uber was able to provide the Pasco County Sheriff's Department with the last known coordinates for Cooke. That information took deputies to 3438 Moog Road in Holiday, Florida.

Detectives went to the house and looked around but didn't find anything suspicious or any evidence of things going on and no one answered the door.

Deputies returned to the home on April 21, and a roommate of Oscar Solis, 30, answered the door. The roommate gave deputies a video of the victim walking to the door to deliver food at 6:55 p.m. on April 19, at which point the video cuts out.

WATCH: Pasco sheriff details 'horrific' murder of Uber Eats driver in Holiday

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it appeared that Solis pulled Cooke into the home and attempted to rob him.

According to Sheriff Nocco, Solis was then seen on video on April 20 taking trash bags out of the house. Detectives got permission to search the trash bags and found body parts inside.

They also found a substantial amount of evidence at the scene; authorities didn't elaborate and said the scene is still being processed.

"This was a horrific crime of passion," Sheriff Nocco said. "This was demonic. What he did was demonic."

Nocco described the victim as "a guy like everybody else trying to make a living for his family."

"This person killed him for no reason," Nocco said.

Nocco said Solis was affiliated with MS-13 in Indiana, where he was also on parole. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Solis had been released from an Indiana prison in January following a four-year sentence for assault and burglary.

Solis is charged with felony murder, failing to register as a convicted felon and violation of parole.

Sheriff Nocco said during Tuesday's press conference that two people were seen leaving the home around an hour before the murder (seen below). Nocco said the people were not in trouble, but detectives did want to talk to them about what they may know.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

