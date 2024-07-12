Tenants say bugs, leaky roof led them to leave already struggling Gulfview Square Mall

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — In March, we were there as What’s Up Pasco opened inside the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey.

What’s Up Pasco is a non-profit offering consulting and support for charities.

“We came in here optimistically that we were going to do some really great things for the community,” said What’s Up Pasco board member Suzanne Beauchaine.

But four months later, the space is empty.

What’s Up Pasco moved out.

They say one major issue was a bug infestation.

“There were these drain flies that would not leave us alone and you could see their remains collecting in the light fixtures and everywhere. Constantly swatting. And we couldn’t serve any food to our children when we were doing children’s activities,” said Beauchaine.

What’s Up Pasco also shared pictures of water stains from leaks in their ceiling.

And said the air conditioning stopped working too.

They say they got nowhere with mall owners, Namdar Realty Group.

“They were basically unsympathetic and they just said it’s our responsibility,” said Beauchaine.

But we are told the problems are all around the mall.

The former owner of Yancy Street Comics shared pictures showing leaks inside and outside his store.

And water coming up through the bathroom floor.

The comic store is one of a handful of businesses to leave in recent months.

But Chocolates by Michelle and owner Michelle Palisi are still holding on.

“I need customers so I can stay here. Do I want to move? No. Do I have to move? Yes,” said Palisi.

Michelle had a spot in this mall more than two decades ago.

“It was busy. I had 24 people working for me,” she said.

But now, at least on this Friday morning, there appear to be more walkers getting exercise than those here to shop.

And you can’t access Dillards or Best Buy from inside the mall.

“Even with my outside sales. I’m still not making what I should make,” Palisi said.

I called and sent an email trying to talk with the mall owners about what’s being done to make improvements and possible plans for the future, but I haven’t heard back.

Michelle hasn’t heard from anyone either.

“They say they are putting a new roof on. Customers are telling me they are going to close it down. I haven’t seen the higher-ups in a while,” said Palisi.

JC Penny and Macy's have been long gone, and Pasco County commissioners approved an apartment complex to be built in that space.

It opened in 2020 but hasn’t seemed to help bring foot traffic here.

Meanwhile What’s Up Pasco says they’ll continue their mission to help the community, but for now, they’ll do it without an official workspace.

