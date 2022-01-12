Teen organizes fundraiser to help classmate with rare disorder

NEW PORT RICHEY — J.P. Ferguson didn’t really know Gavin Lambert in 7th grade.

But now they are both sophomores and have a friendship that goes beyond school.

For the 4th year, the star basketball player at River Ridge High School is organizing a fundraiser for Gavin and his family.

“I just feel really happy. It’s really fun to do this knowing I’m helping,” said Ferguson.

Each year at one of J.P.’s games, donations are collected to go toward Gavin’s medical expenses.

Some of those donations are based on how many shots she hits.

“I feel like I have to go, go, go. I have to get as many as I can,” she said.

When Gavin was five he was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder that affects every part of his body called Friedreich’s Ataxia.

“I really really am truly very grateful for what she has done. I think it’s truly incredible that she wants to do this and will keep doing this until there’s no need to do it anymore,” Gavin said.

“Gavin’s heart is huge and he would much rather be on the other side doing what JP is doing,” said his mother, Dawn.

Many well-known people around Tampa Bay have heard Gavin’s story over the years and found different ways to help.

But the longest-lasting effort might end up being from the young girl he met in middle school.

“As long as I can keep doing it, I’ll keep doing it,” Ferguson said.

The family asks that any donations go toward finding a cure for Friedreich’s Ataxia.

You can go to www.CUREFA.org

For previous coverage on this rare disorder go here.