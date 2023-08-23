Starkey Ranch Library transforms into a hub of knowledge, culture and experience beyond books

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sean McGarvey runs Pasco County’s library system and says he loves it.

“It’s really rare you get a job where even on the worst day you’ve ever had, it’s still a really good day,” said McGarvey.

Enjoyment comes from offering the community much more than just books.

And yes, there are still plenty of those.

But Pasco’s newest library in Starkey Ranch is the first of its kind in the county.

A shared facility for the neighboring K-8 school and the public.

It’s also a theater and cultural center.

“The library has always been about passing knowledge down, and how we pass that knowledge down has changed over the ages,” said McGarvey.

The Starkey Ranch library is working to bring in speakers and events people wouldn’t usually get the chance to experience.

They’ve had a paleontology and archeology day.

And a standing-room crowd to hear from National Geographic photographer Mac Stone.

“That’s knowledge that you can’t put a price on, and everybody in the community got that knowledge when they were here.”

“When we saw the library and the school, we were like, is this a community college,” said parent Angela Lee.

Lee comes here with her daughter and plans to attend as many events as possible.

“We used to have the little cards with the dewy decimal system, and you went in and did things that. But the library has evolved into so much more,” said Lee.

“The stereotypical oh, they are just old buildings with books is not true. We are beautiful locations with, of course, books and access to information, which is so important to us. But we are also interested in providing information in the sense that you get to touch something and try something new,” said library digital media director Jordan Miltner.

At this library, that might include pottery.

They have their kiln and people to teach you how to use it.

There are even concerts coming to the theater this fall.

So, not every part of this library has to stay quiet.