Smoke and ash from new construction project blanketing nearby neighborhood

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Kimberly Shaw said with ash reigning down from the sky, it’s hard to keep her house clean.

“The ash falls all over the area. It’s on the grill. It’s on the pool cover. It’s all over the patio. The fabrics I just laundered on the patio chairs are now covered in ash again," said Shaw.

The ash is coming from construction going on next to the River Crossing subdivision. The New Port Corners project off Little Road in New Port Richey covers 954 acres.

But before the houses go up, the trees have to be cleared. Since builders got permission to use burn piles, that’s what’s been producing all the ash and smoke since September.

“It’s been impossible to let the kids come home from school and play in the backyard and have a swim. It’s really impacting our everyday life now. By noon, we start smelling smoke, and by afternoon, you couldn’t crack a window if you wanted to," said Shaw.

The Withlawcoochee Forestry Center, which issued the burn permit, said that Florida is a right-to-burn state, and people nearby will just have to deal with it.

They said the builders have burned a total of 12 days so far and are in compliance with their permits.

Lori Hrica said the smoke is causing a lot of issues for her because she has COPD and asthma.

“I went to walk to a friend’s house around the corner the other day, and I couldn’t make it," said Hrica.

The Forestry Center said the burn piles have to be out by sundown, and the builders have to check with them every time they want to burn to make sure conditions are okay.

But there is no end date.

“We wait for this weather, and we try to save on the AC bill and enjoy the fresh air, and it's really been a bummer," said Shaw.

