Small Florida church helping homeless with love and accountability

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Patricia Hormerte still gets emotional when she talks of her mother's death and how that led her to drugs to cope with the pain.

“I was shooting drugs on a daily basis,” said Hormerte.

For six years, Hormerte lived in homeless camps in Pasco County.

“They would shut them down. But we would go somewhere else and put them back up,” said Hormerte.

To survive, she had to be crafty.

“I built a tree house. Trampolines in the trees were my favorite," said Hormerte.

But finally, Hormerte said she got tired of that life and turned to this modest church in Spring Hill.

Jennifer Kerouac is the pastor at Shady Hills Mission Chapel.

“You don’t have a home, and you don’t have a job. You feel like you don’t have a voice and you don’t matter,” said Kerouac.

But here, everyone matters.

The church works with those experiencing homelessness to figure out what the root cause really is.

They come up with a plan and hold those they are helping accountable.

Hormerte is sticking to her plan.

She’s now living with Bridget Williams, another recovering addict. Together, they are working to turn their lives.

“They don’t do (anything) but try and help you get better. They try and try with everybody. You just have to be in the right mind frame to do it,” said Williams.

Depending on donations, the church puts together care packages for those living on the streets. They offer meals and a Friday food pantry.

And when people are ready to make a serious change, they are here.

The health department report shows Pasco’s homeless population at more than 500, but experts believe there are many more.

The county is working to buy a building they call "Opportunity Center."

A place to get people off the street and provide the services they need.

Meanwhile, Williams just got her GED, and Hormerte has a job interview.

“They're helping me so I can look presentable for the job interview. Got some clothes,” said Hormerte.

Pastor Jen said seeing Hormerte clean brings her so much joy.

“She’s so different. She’s so different. You are able to see her heart,” said Kerouac.

