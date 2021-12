PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco deputies are searching for Kathleen Moore. She was last seen in New Port Richey on November 29.

According to the sheriff, Moore is 5’07”, approx. 160 lbs., with black hair with brown eyes. Moore was last seen on November 29 around 1 a.m. in the Carmel Ave. area of New Port Richey, wearing a long black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, you can call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.