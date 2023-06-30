Scallop sorter could help keep population thriving as new season begins

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Over-harvesting put a stop to scalloping in Pasco County for more than two decades.

But Wendy Longman says she was thrilled to see it return five years ago.

“When it came back. It was like wow,” said Longman.

Longman owns Windsong Charters and says scallop season is a big help for many of Pasco’s hotels, restaurants, and of course, boating charters.

“It’s almost like Christmas in July," said Longman.

Sunset Landing Marina gets extra busy this time of year.

“Boat rentals, bait, tackle, beer. You name it. We got it,” said manager Robert Dunlap.

Dunlap says they are getting ready for both the scallop season and the 4th of July.

“We are jam-packed. All of our boats are rented for at least the next two weeks,” said Dunlap.

Captain Wendy says last year was a bumper crop for scallops found at the bottom of the shallow waters off along Florida’s Gulf coast.

“It’s so fun to take people out for the first time because it really is like a little Easter egg hunt,” said Longman.

State officials apparently feel confident in Pasco’s scallop population because they extended the scallop season here from 10 days to 37 beginning Saturday.

“Captain Wendy,” says she’s worried that could deplete the population again.

That’s why she hopes people will be responsible and use this scallop sorter tool developed by researchers from the University of Florida.

WFTS

If the scallop fits through the hole, they say to toss it back in the water.

“If you take the scallops that are too small of a size they won’t have the opportunity to spawn hence we won’t have a season next year,” said Longman.

The sorters aren’t mandatory, and there are no size restrictions.

But there are restrictions on how many scallops you can harvest.

It’s two gallons a person.

Although experts say taking less will also help the population thrive.

For more info on scalloping in Florida, go to theFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.