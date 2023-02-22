Saint Leo student-athletes share frustrations, concerns after cuts to programs and sports

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Saint Leo University in Pasco County are upset and frustrated. They said they find themselves in a difficult position after learning the university decided to cut programs, including the sports teams they're on.

"When we found out, it was probably like one of the worst things that's happened to like all of us; I would say," one student told ABC Action News. "Heart-breaking is an understatement."

Saint Leo University announced it would discontinue its men's and women's track, cross country, and swimming teams at the end of the spring semester.

"I've cried too many times," another student-athlete said. "I've seen people that I thought were bulletproof just break down."

The school said the decision was made to help ensure the "strength and long-term vitality of the university's athletics program" and is part of its more extensive efforts to streamline and focus its program offerings.

ABC Action News spoke to five different track and cross country athletes, who asked not to show their faces or use their names to protect and not interfere with their current season and protect their future plans.

"It's really late to transfer for cross country," said a different student. "A lot of coaches have already given all of their scholarships and their money away. It's really difficult, but we're all hoping that we can get in the portal and figure out our next steps. Our coach has been amazing at doing everything that he can to help us out."

The university also said it decided to close eight of its 14 education centers, sunset three-degree programs, as well as some course offerings and that 111 faculty and staff positions were eliminated, of which it said 27 percent were recently vacant.

The group said some students are worried they will be forced to leave because of scholarships or programs going away.

"There's internationals here that don't know what they're going to do. Will they have to go home? Will they stay?" said another student-athlete. "A lot of people are here on scholarship, and that is what is supporting their academic as well."

According to the university, 72 students compete on the six impacted teams and four staff members serve in supporting roles.

Saint Leo officials said student-athletes would retain their academic merit scholarships and are exploring ways to help offset the cost of their athletic scholarships.

This group of students called their team a family.

"We all feel so much for our coaches just because they've done everything for us, and for his 13 years of coaching here to be completely shipped away and him to be thrown out on the roads means, like, I'm not sure what he'll do, but we all are just so heartbroken for him," said a student-athlete.

The students ABC Action News spoke to asked for transparency from the school with these changes while they figure out their next steps.

Still, the students are trying to make the most of whatever time they have left.

"We're trying to be positive. There's still a season to run," said a student. "This team really is a family, so at least having one final hurrah is just amazing."