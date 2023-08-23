REConnections School opens in new Odessa location

The last time we visited the REConnections Education Center in 2021, it was a tight space with small classrooms and little room to grow.

This year, the school is celebrating its fifth year with a new building and a whole new feel.

"We have more of a school feel now. And you know, that's something that we've really worked very hard to achieve," said Lilibel Bernhardt, one of the founders of the school.

REConnections caters to children in grades K-12 with special needs and developmental delays. This new building is three times bigger than the old space, which allows more room for growth in more ways than one.

"Many of our students have sensory difficulties taking in their environment and the stimulation all around them. And so by being spread out a little bit more, they are able to re-regulate and self-calm and have a better learning experience throughout their day," said Joeleen Fernald, one of the founders.

There's a gym the kids can enjoy with a rock wall for occupational therapy and picnic tables for socialization.

"A lot of people think about special needs schools, and they think more of daycare, like we're just taking care of the children. And that is not what REConnections is about. We are an education center, and we're just approaching it therapeutically because that's what these children need," Bernhardt said.

Therapy sessions are part of the school day. Many special needs schools outsource their therapists but not this one.

"I think something that really sets us apart from other schools is our therapists are not outsourced. They are our staff. They're in-house. They have something to do with every aspect of the child's learning. And that's how we continuously put in that therapeutic piece into our education, and that really sets us apart from a lot of schools," said Bernhardt.