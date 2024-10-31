PSO: 4 people hurt in Dade City shooting after argument amongst neighbors

DADE CITY, Fla. — Four people were hurt after a shooting occurred Wednesday night in Dade City, authorities said.

At around 7:20 p.m., neighbors who knew each other got into an argument in the Starline Drive area, the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said in a news release.

The argument escalated, and one of the neighbors fired a gun, deputies said. As a result, four people were hurt in the shooting and transported for medical attention.

PSO said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident as the people involved knew each other. There is no safety threat to the public.

Deputies will continue to investigate the shooting.