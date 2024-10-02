Preventing fires after the flood as power is restored Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY — Betty Ann McCloud is running on fumes.

“It’s just like an adrenaline thing right now,” she said.

After massive flooding in the Gulf Harbors neighborhood of New Port Richey, she and her husband are salvaging what they can, and cleaning up.

They also want to protect what’s left.

“It’s already flooded and I’m doing all this to save it. And basically remodel it. I can’t imagine it catching on fire after this,” said McCloud.

That’s what happened Tuesday to this house in Hudson. Pasco Fire officials say it was caused by the salt water from the flood getting into the home’s wiring.

They say there have been eleven fires since Hurricane Helene.

That’s why Betty Ann says they brought in an electrician from McWilliams & Son to inspect their home.

Lead electrician Todd Smith says the salt water starts corroding the insulation inside wires.

It can also happen with the metal screws on outlets and switches.

“So the salt corrodes that and immediately starts rusting it. Then you have arcing going on. And then after that, it gets hot if there’s a big load on that circuit and that’s what causes the fire,” said Smith.

Pasco County officials say, like the McClouds, you should have your house inspected by a licensed electrician before your power is turned back on.

You can sign a waiver in Pasco County that says if you turn that breaker on without a licensed electrician looking at first you do so at your own risk.

Smith says to keep in mind that while flooding may not have reached most outlets, the one behind the range is usually just off the floor and likely got wet.

With the tester we use. The Megger tester. If the wire is bad we have to replace it. If we were have to replace it. If we were to have to replace it, it very well could be all the wire in the home,” Smith said.

Even if your power is on and everything seems ok, keep in mind that corrosion can get worse over time.

For more information go to this link