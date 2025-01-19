Watch Now
Teenager, motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. —  A teenage pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in a early Sunday morning crash in Pasco County, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old New Port Richey man, was traveling southbound on Little Road at about 12:15 a.m.

North of Embassy Boulevard, the 18-year-old Port Richey man attempted to walk across the roadway, the patrol report stated.

The teen entered the motorcyclist’s path and was struck, the report stated.

The teen and motorcyclist were taken to an area hospital where they were both later pronounced dead.

 

