Port Richey residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding on Westport Drive

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street in front of Marek Miszczyk still floods. In fact, after just 10 minutes' worth of rain, the flooding begins.

“What do you think the problem is? The storm pipe is plugged,” Miszczyk said.

Miszczyk added that it gets even worse than this.

WFTS

“The water goes into my kitchen. Inside,” said Miszczyk.

Another person who lives there sent us a video of the flooding at night, telling us they’ve had to spend more than $1,000 to fix their water-damaged car.

Donna Hale moved to Port Richey from Seattle last year and said she’s used to lots of rain but not the flooding.

“If it does rain it gets taken care of and people have small expensive little cars and they get stuck in here. There’s just one way in and one way out,” she said.

We checked with Pasco County and they told ABC Action News public works is aware of the stormwater drain issue. They said a pump has been placed in the area to mitigate flooding until the storm drain can be fixed.

Residents said they want to see that permanent fix soon.

“They need to take care of the drains. Take care of this neighborhood,” said Hale.