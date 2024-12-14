PCSO: Suspect barricades himself inside home after break-in, beating in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it's investigating a home break-in turned barricade situation in Holiday that occurred Friday evening.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Salisbury Drive at around 5:20 p.m. for a home burglary. Preliminary investigation showed that a man broke into the person's home and battered the person outside. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said the man then barricaded himself inside his own home.

Deputies have not yet said if any arrests have been made, but the incident does appear to be isolated there is no current threat to the public.