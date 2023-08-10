Pasco's newest school welcomes parents and students on first day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It's everyone's first day somewhere new at Angeline Academy of Innovation, the brand-new school serving grades 6-10.

"The education he's going to receive, the certificates or possible career paths he's going to get frOm being here, you can't measure it," parent Darlene Mueller said.

Both kids and parents beamed excitedly on the first day, ready to explore what the academy offers.

"He has always loved technology, computers, gaming, internet, hooking devices up, all that stuff. We just figured this would be a great fit for him. He's taking some coding classes this semester, which he's really excited about," Melissa Tiraco, another parent, explained.

Superintendent of Pasco County Schools, Kurt Browning, said students will learn cutting-edge technology. District leaders want all students to have access to these programs so they don't get left behind.

"These kids are the ones that are going to be doing things that we never dreamed of doing before, and we believe by providing an educational experience like this, these kids will have those exact opportunities, and how knows what great things they'll do in the future," Superintendent, Kurt Browning, explained.

Angeline is one of the state’s first schools to offer a sequence of AI courses as part of the Florida Department of Education Division of Career and Technical Education Programs.

"I'm just hoping that it sets the fundamentals for his technology that he loves already. He's super excited about computers and technology and coding and all that stuff, and they will give him the basic for that stuff by the time he graduates," Tiraco added.

Browning said there are more bus drivers and teachers this year, so he's hoping things will flow accordingly, but he said he's asking parents to be patient as they continue to work out any kinks.