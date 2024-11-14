Pasco students learn more about fire, law enforcement careers at Badges of Honor expo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, the outdoor track transformed into an expo of opportunity.

Senior Nick Tarashansky didn't always know he wanted to be a firefighter, but on Thursday, he got to step into their shoes during the school's Badges of Honor expo.

"It gave me insight into the reality of it and how hard the job could really be,” Tarashansky said.

The expo allowed students to learn more about different career paths, with visiting agencies like Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco Sheriff's Office, Pasco Corrections and Pasco-Hernando State College Fire Academy.

Senior Taner Markal said he's looking into corrections when he graduates.

"I learned that I can actually go for a tour of the facility and see if it's something that I actually want to do, Markal said. "I learned that they'll pay me to go to school while I'm in school."

Students tried on gear, tested equipment, and spoke to personnel about what these jobs take.

The idea for the event was born out of a personal connection that graduation enhancement teacher Shannon Smith has with her son's work.

"My son became a Pasco firefighter and paramedic following his career at Hudson High, and it kind of became near and dear to my heart,” Smith said.

Smith often deals with struggling seniors who might not have a plan for college straight out of high school.

“Some kids definitely are raised that college is the next step. Some are open to that idea, but they have no idea what it is that they want to be or do,” Smith said. “Some of these careers, while they still encourage furthering education and in fact requiring it, the jumping off place is really not a long commitment and only would focus on the job at hand."

Smith explained that the expo could help expose students to other opportunities that can lead to worthwhile careers.

"Kids need to see that there are opportunities outside of that four-year university plan, and some kids, that's what they're meant for," she said. "They're meant for our community and our community service."