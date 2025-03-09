Pasco shooting suspect accused of killing man sought: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was searching for a shooting suspect on Sunday who was accused of killing a man.

Deputies are currently conducting the death investigation in the Hill Drive area of Zephyrhills.

Preliminary information showed that an argument between two adult men, who knew each other, escalated, leading to one man to shoot the other.

The victim was taken for medical attention but was pronounced dead. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, PCSO officials said. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was made available.