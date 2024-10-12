Pasco neighborhoods dealing with flooding in wake of Hurricane Milton

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Mill Run neighborhood in New Port Richey is underwater and some of that flooding made its way into Michael Monaco’s home.

“I got water all in it out of nowhere. Woke up at six this morning and it was just there,” he said.

Pasco County officials say they warned people in the Anclote River Valley that water levels would rise and flood low-lying areas.

On Friday the Public Safety Alert went out saying Pasco is seeing “historical flooding and water is quickly rising in low-lying areas so please leave now and get to higher ground.”

For those who didn’t leave, first responders went out to rescue people using boats.

“We obviously warned everybody. Some have weathered out these storms before and we anticipated that but we have been trying to tell everybody that this is something we’ve never seen before. This is a historic event for all of us and they are starting to realize they might not have had so much water the last storm but they do now,” said Pasco Fire Rescue Interim Chief Ryan Guynn.

The flooding is happening on both sides of Pasco and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office says they are getting calls about disputes at gas stations around the country with people fighting over fuel.

Back in Mill Run, Jennifer McCully and her daughters are wading through water to make a food run.

“Wild. I think that’s the only word. We saw some catfish. A couple of people have seen some snakes and lots of minnows,” she said.

Her house didn’t flood, but there are plenty of things to be frustrated about.

“These people are pissing me off driving through it because they are just pushing water up into peoples houses not knowing. It’s so unreal how inconsiderate people have been,” said McCully.

