Pasco man reunites with beloved dog that was run over by a car

LAND O'LAKES — Ollie couldn’t wait to get back in Stephen Foster’s arms and overload him with her slobbery kisses.

“Ollie means everything to me. Like I said, she’s my kid," Foster said.

Ollie is always by Stephen’s side, helping get him through some tough times.

She’s even with him while he works his part-time job at a Dade City gas station.

But about a month ago, that’s where a car ran over Ollie, leaving the little dog with a ruptured diaphragm and a broken leg.

Stephen was told she’d have to be put down.

But veterinarian Christine Glenn with Pasco County Animal Services heard about the case, and wanted to help.

“Ollie is a special girl. He is this gentleman’s whole world. And without her he doesn’t sleep well at night. This is his companion since his wife passed away," Glenn said.

Yes, Stephen just lost his wife of 35 years so saving Ollie meant everything.

And a team vets got together after hours to work their magic.

“It took everyone’s effort and it was all hands on deck on a Friday night and we worked hard to get her through so we are very excited," said Glenn.

Ollie isn’t ready to run just yet. But she is healthy enough to go home with Stephen.

And he can finally get some sleep, knowing she is safe again.

