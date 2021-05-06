Pasco-Hernando State College improvises with drive-thru graduation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Graduates from Pasco-Hernando State College got their diplomas Thursday in a different way.

The school billed it as a “car-mencement” ceremony.

PHSC hasn’t had any in-person graduation ceremonies in the last year.

But this was a drive-through ceremony, where graduates hoped out of their cars, got their diplomas from PHSC President Timothy Beard, and then smiled for a few pictures.

About 150 grads took part at the West campus in New Port Richey.

“I have to say, even though with everything going on, I think it’s awesome. You can still feel like you are a part of it even though the crowd isn’t here and everything,” said graduate Warren Williams.

“Graduating is very exciting because I’ve been waiting for this a really long time. And it’s a good feeling to at least walk across the stage,” said graduate Rica Rodriguez.

PHSC tells us a graduate named Clifford McAfee actually got into a car accident on his way to the ceremony. But he called a friend from the Marine Corp to give him a ride and he got his diploma too.

The school also produced a virtual graduation ceremony that was posted on YouTube and social media.