FOUND: Pasco deputies find 10-year-old boy reported missing

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A missing 10-year-old child from the Wesley Chapel area has been found safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Kaiden Goodwin disappeared from the County Line Road area of Wesley Chapel around 10 a.m.

Officials described Goodwin as four feet and five inches tall and around 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark on the front and light colored khakis.

Pasco County Sheriff reported that Goodwin was found safe around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.