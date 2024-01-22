Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually battering woman before surgery found not guilty

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A jury found a Pasco County dental assistant accused of sexually battering an 18-year-old woman before wisdom tooth surgery in 2020 not guilty, according to court documents.

The verdict for Edwin Alvis, 37, was announced during a court hearing on Jan. 12.

The alleged incident took place on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Tampa Bay Institute of Oral Surgery.

According to an affidavit, before the surgery, after being administered a sedative (laughing gas), Alvis was accused of allegedly pulling the woman's shirt up and putting his mouth on her breast.

He was also accused of reaching into the woman's pants and touching her inappropriately.

He denied the incident happened during an interview in 2020, but a swab of his DNA was taken at the time.

That swab, along with the SAVE exam from the victim, was sent in for testing, where detectives were able to determine Alvis' DNA was present on the woman's breasts.