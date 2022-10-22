Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face in April.

26-year-old Liz Osorio described the scariest moment of her life. She saw her husband standing outside. Deputies said he admitted to seeing her and then shot her in the face.

"Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. I’m someone who had a great job, graduated magna cum laude from USF. I’m a hard worker. I was a great provider, a great wife," said Osorio.

Prior to the shooting, Osorio had graduated from the University of South Florida and was ready to pursue a career in accounting.

Osorio spent weeks hospitalized following the shooting. She suffered a stroke and was later transported to a rehabilitation center in Jacksonville. She still needs physical therapy. Friends are raising money for her recovery online through a GoFundMe page.

She has had at least eight surgeries and lost sight in her right eye. Her medical records indicated her injuries were "different and worse than expected." Osorio said she still has bullet fragments lodged in her face.

"The gunshot caused paralysis on my face and the stroke caused my left side, weakness," said Osorio.

Liz's husband remains in jail on an attempted murder charge. Court records indicate prior to the shooting, Osorio called her husband's mother asking her to come over because he was acting erratic and carrying a firearm in his waistband.

Liz Osorio

The suspect's mother arrived at the house, but the suspect refused to leave. The suspect's mother told deputies her son suffers from schizophrenia and was prescribed medication but had not been taking it.

"I know there’s a Liz out there, someone who is a hard worker, dedicated to their home, maybe they have kids and my message to them is if you see red flags, do something about it," said Osorio.

Records also detail an incident at Osorio's Pasco County home in August of 2021. She escaped from her husband's violent behavior by opening an upstairs window and jumping.

"I was like I need to get out cause he’s going to shoot me or he’s going to light me on fire," recalled Osorio.

Osorio urges people to recognize the signs of domestic violence and to never ignore the red flags.

"You don't know the limits of someone and their actions so if you see something, say something. Talk to your family, don't try to minimize the situation," said Osorio.

Osorio is sharing her story in hopes it may save someone else's life. She said through therapy, she learned her attacker was never worthy of her love, compassion or kindness.

"He showed me through his actions he wasn't worthy."

For more information on the warning signs of domestic violence, visit here.