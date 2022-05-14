26-year-old woman remains hospitalized after husband allegedly shot her in the face

LAND O' LAKES, FLA. — A Pasco County woman remains hospitalized after her husband allegedly shot her in the face last month.

The shooting happened at the couple's home in Land 'O Lakes April 26.

According to court records, Elizabeth Osorio was standing in the doorway. She was struck by a bullet in the left side of her face and nose just under her left eye. Her husband ran away after the shooting, but deputies located him nearby.

"This event has turned her into somebody that looks like they had a stroke," Darrigo & Diaz Law Firm attorney Nadine Diaz said. "She can’t open her right eye. It’s swollen shut."

Diaz said Osorio worked at the law firm for years. She described her as brilliant, compassionate and hardworking. Diaz has visited the 26-year-old in the hospital.

"Her manner of speech, I understood what she said like you would listen to a three-year-old, I had to really listen to the way she was articulating because not only that she’s in a lot of pain," she said. "We know that she was going to leave him and he had a gun."

According to court records, prior to the shooting, the victim called her husband's mother and asked her to come to the house to take her son. The victim said her husband was acting "erratic" and was carrying a firearm in the waistband of his pants. The suspect's mother arrived at the house, but the suspect refused to leave.

The suspect's mother told deputies her son suffers is schizophrenic and was prescribed medication, but had not been taking it.

According to court records, the victim was able to communicate with dispatch after the shooting.

Friends pray Osorio makes a full recovery.

"It was bittersweet to see her in the hospital because I knew her from before," Diaz said. "She worked here for years before. She is brilliant. She is sweet."

According to court documents, the suspect admitted to shooting a firearm into his home. He further admitted to seeing his wife in the doorway prior to shooting into the home. He was arrested on attempted murder charges and remains in the Pasco County Jail.

Osorio has had three surgeries and remains in an intensive care unit.

"She started here when she was working at McDonald’s in college and worked the entire time here going to college and had just taken the last CPA exam," Diaz said. "She was just waiting on the results. Her future was very bright."

Friends are raising money online on a GoFundMe page.