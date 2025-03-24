Pasco County wants to hear from you as they work to prevent flooding

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County wants to hear from you as they work to update the Stormwater Master Plan. This comes after we saw countless homes flood after the hurricanes.

Many neighborhoods had sitting water in their yards for months on end. Now, the county is working to identify which areas are susceptible to flooding and find solutions to prevent this from happening again.

They are kicking off a project to update the Stormwater Master Plan, which was last updated in 2006. The update plans to address flood abatement, effective drainage, operations and management, regulatory compliance and capital improvement projects.

County leaders are holding a public input meeting on Tuesday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., and they want to hear from you. The meeting will be held at the Pasco County Utility Building in the Cotee Room located at 19420 Central Blvd in Land O' Lakes.

Click here for more information on the project.