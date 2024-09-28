Pasco County to open comfort stations for residents in need

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is opening two comfort stations for residents in need that will provide A/C, showers, and charging stations.
Both sites will be open beginning Sunday, September 29 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.
Here are the comfort station sites:
- Hudson Library located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson
- J. Ben Harrill recreation Complex located at 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard in Holiday
The City of New Port Richey will also open a comfort station beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be located at the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center located at 6630 Van Buren Street.
All of the locations above will have the following amenities:
- air conditioning
- restrooms
- showers (bring toiletries)
- laundry (bring supplies)
- charging stations
