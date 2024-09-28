Pasco County to open comfort stations for residents in need

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is opening two comfort stations for residents in need that will provide A/C, showers, and charging stations.

Both sites will be open beginning Sunday, September 29 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.

Here are the comfort station sites:



Hudson Library located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson

J. Ben Harrill recreation Complex located at 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard in Holiday

The City of New Port Richey will also open a comfort station beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be located at the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center located at 6630 Van Buren Street.

All of the locations above will have the following amenities:



air conditioning

restrooms

showers (bring toiletries)

laundry (bring supplies)

charging stations