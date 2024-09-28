Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County to open comfort stations for residents in need

Pasco Co flooding
PCSO
Pasco Co flooding
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is opening two comfort stations for residents in need that will provide A/C, showers, and charging stations.

Both sites will be open beginning Sunday, September 29 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.

Here are the comfort station sites:

  • Hudson Library located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson
  • J. Ben Harrill recreation Complex located at 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard in Holiday

The City of New Port Richey will also open a comfort station beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be located at the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center located at 6630 Van Buren Street.
All of the locations above will have the following amenities:

  • air conditioning
  • restrooms
  • showers (bring toiletries)
  • laundry (bring supplies)
  • charging stations


"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.