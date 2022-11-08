Pasco County schools will close Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County schools will close on Thursday, November 10, due to growing concerns about Tropical Storm Nicole, officials announced today.

Officials made the call after consulting with the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center about "the expected dangerously high winds."

All schools and offices will remain open tomorrow, November 9. After-hours extracurriculars are expected to continue as well.

Pasco stated that they expect to reopen on Friday, November 11.

They also said that while it has not yet been determined how the time will be made up, this closure will not affect the one-week Thanksgiving break.