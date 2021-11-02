Watch
Pasco County school leaders to vote on change in start times

Changes needed due to bus driver shortage
Matt Rourke/AP
A school bus is driven in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Nov 02, 2021
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders will vote on a proposal Tuesday that would change school start times district-wide.

The changes come as the county and nation face a shortage of school bus drivers.

Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning said this year the shortage is worse than ever.

Browning said the proposal is not ideal, but other actions to fix the problem have not worked.

"We have tried several strategies to remedy the situation including financial incentives and an all-hands-on-deck approach, job fairs, and even waiving the fee for background checks. Those strategies have helped, but they have not solved the problem," Browning said.

If the proposal is approved, it will take effect on January 4 and move from a three bell tier to a four bell tier.

"In short, by having some schools start earlier and some start later we can widen the window of opportunity for us to transport students on time," Browning said.

