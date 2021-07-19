Pasco County scam targets homeowners with fake back taxes claim

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County tax collector's office is warning homeowners not to fall for what they call a scam that might leave people thinking they’ve lost their home.

Tax Collector Mike Fasano told ABC Action News his office just found out someone told a local senior citizen they had paid back taxes and now owned their home.

“This woman. This senior citizen. I believe she was in her 80’s was frantic, scared to death," said Fasano.

Fasano said he isn’t sure where this all started and thinks it is possible people are paying to learn about this bogus process, thinking it’s a way to cheat the system.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

“I believe that people are learning, or being taught, or given some very very false information. Now whether they are paying for this false information or not. I don’t know," he said.

Officials said there is a process to bid on homes that are available because of delinquent tax bills. But those homes can take years to go to auction.

“If someone comes knocking on your door and tells you they now own your home because they paid your back taxes, tell them to get lost," said Fasano.

Anyone trying to take control of your home could be charged with trespassing. Officials said if anyone makes these claims call the tax collector or sheriff’s office.