Pasco County residents collect sandbags as they brace for Hurricane Ian

NEW PORT RICHEY — Daisy Ayala just retired to Florida from New York.

“Grandma is going to be strong," she said as she used a shovel to fill 20 sandbags.

Ayala waited two hours in a line of cars to fill up sandbags.

“It’s Mother Nature. It can turn at any time so you need to be prepared,” said Ayala.

Year after year, Pasco County residents have had to prepare for hurricanes, tropical storms and the flooding that follows.

We’ve seen neighborhoods underwater in the past, many west of US 19 and along the Anclote River.

In recent weeks, streets and yards flooded in areas of New Port Richey caused by heavy rain storms.

Pasco County has been working to clear out drainage areas ahead of the storm, but that can only do so much.

That’s why hundreds of Pasco County residents are getting sandbags to protect their homes.

“I have one or two low spots in my yard I sandbag. I cover the windows. And just find a safe place and ride it out," said John Shroder, a Pasco County resident.

More times than not, our area has avoided the brunt of hurricanes in the Gulf; however, Ian may be an exception.

“This one not looking too good. It’s very vague. It’s very powerful. And it seems to have its eye on Tampa Bay," said Schroder.