Pasco County non-profit that helps foster kids now has to move, needs community support to build new facility

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — George Agovino is a man on a mission. He founded Fostering Change Foster Closet in Pasco County to help kids in the foster system with whatever they need, be it clothes, shoes, or even toys.

“Gotta keep going. The children don’t stop coming in, and life doesn’t stop so I have to keep going,” said Agovino.

Agovino has made this his life’s work, constantly helping others. Even a recent heart attack couldn’t stop him.

“I hit the ground running as soon as I got out of the hospital,” said Agovino.

He’s always fighting for kids who can’t fight for themselves, even when he’s fighting for his own life.

But now, after four years of operating off a property on Land O'Lakes Boulevard, the Foster Closet has to pack up and move because the property owners are selling the land.

“We can’t be more grateful for the owners of this land because they started us out,” said Agovino.

Instead of looking at this as a setback, Agovnio sees it as an opportunity.

“I’m looking at this saying, 'You know what? This is a sign from above saying keep going. You can help even more people now,'” he said.

He has a plan: to purchase a 10-acre property, move his family to it, and build a new, bigger foster closet with a warehouse so kids aging out of the system can learn a trade.

“I have contractors, and I have electricians, and I have HVAC gentleman, mechanics, all want to teach children their knowledge of a trade,” said Agovino. “We’re going to set up as a shop, and children are going to come or young adults, teens, are going to come, and they’re going to try to learn a trade at least to give them a little bit of hope."

Now it’s all about fundraising to make this happen.

“We started with a big donation from the Tampa Bay Lightning, which is, I’m still beside myself. I’m still reeling from that,” said Agovino.

A few weeks ago, Agovino was nominated as the Community Hero during a Lightning game.

He was awarded a $50,000 check, and even though he needed the money to build a new facility, he split it with another foster foundation.

“We’re trying to help as many children as we can, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s me or another foster family or another foster association. You know, we’re just trying to get out there and help as many as we can,” said Agovino.

Now he’s turning to the community for financial support.

“With Fostering Change, our big thing now is just raising enough money to build this building,” said Agovino.

He told ABC Action News that they've raised about $32,000 out of their $125,000 goal.

“Every penny goes to the children. Every penny,” he said.

So every kid in the foster system in Tampa Bay and beyond feels loved and supported.

“Life isn’t stopping because we’re moving. So whatever money comes in, we’re trying to get as much as we can to build the building. That’s the big thing, but we’re still helping every day with families and children in need, “ said Agovino.

He hopes to start building the new facility after the first of the year.

For more information on how to help, visit the Fostering Change website.