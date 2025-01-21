Pasco County man arrested for human trafficking girl online

PASCO COUNTY — A Pasco County man is facing human trafficking charges.

Pasco sheriff Chris Nocco says Jean Cebollero-Arias was offering up an elementary school-age girl in his custody to men online for sexual abuse.

Investigators said Arias also described fantasies online involving the girl and sent out pictures of her.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Sheriff’s Office about what was going on.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said, “who knows how far they would have gone, but I thank our detectives because they were able to stop before anything could have happened to this young girl.”

The Sheriff said they are merging cyber crimes and missing persons into what is now called The Missing and Exploited Persons Unit.

They are also looking for volunteers to join a program called Operation Phoenix to use social media to help find missing kids.

