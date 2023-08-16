Pasco County looking at different options for new east-west path

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Paul Connell bikes all the time and one of his favorite rides is on the Suncoast Trail in Pasco County.

“Once you get through the…oh, my legs hurt, you know. And then the endorphins kick in and then it’s like sailing,” said Connell.

He’s going 32 miles on the trail.

Eventually, he’ll get to a pretty rural area.

“One time, I saw a brown eagle. It was perched on a fence and took off,” said Connell.

While the Suncoast Trail runs north-south, Pasco County will have another long trail running east-west in the future.

Project manager Erin Swanson said the Orange Belt Trail will cover 37 miles from Trinity to Trilby.

“It’s been in the pipeline for quite a few years now. It was part of the Penny for Pasco that was approved back in 2015, so there has been a lot of push for it,” said Swanson.

The first step for county leaders is to figure out exactly where the trail will go.

The stretch west side of Pasco County is set, but different routes are being considered on the east side.

There are public meetings to review the options and then people will have a chance to rank their favorites.

“Folks of all aspects of whether they are in favor or against they are coming to these alternative meetings expressing their preferred alternative recommendations,” said Swanson.

Some on the county’s east side said they are worried the trail will cut through their tranquil land and come too close to their homes.

Connell can’t wait for another path to ride.

“Sure, I’ll definitely jump on that one,” said Connell.

Pasco County's presentation on the path can be found below.