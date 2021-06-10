Pasco County heroes save woman and kitten on the same day

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An average day with Pasco County’s public works department keeps Thomas Reading and Eli Feliciano pretty busy.

“Pipe replacements, pipe maintenance, drainage maintenance, depressions, potholes," said Reading.

But Thursday was different. The pair finally rescued a kitten they’d been trying to save from a New Port Richey storm drain.

Some had heard the cries and called the county.

“We worried, we knew we had rains coming so we were trying to get him out as soon as possible," said Feliciano.

Thomas and Eli climbed down inside the drain but the scared kitten wouldn’t cooperate.

“The kitten is about the size of my hand and each time we tried to attempt to get him, the kitten would run further back into the pipe which is very long," said Reading.

Finally, they used a trap with some food in it and got the kitten out. Even better, a co-worker back at the office fell in love with the kitten.

“We actually named him Stormy because of the storm drain because he was trapped in the storm drain and she adopted him, same day," said Reading.

But their day wasn’t done. A short time later, they say a woman knocked on their truck window suffering from heatstroke.

“I called 911. Eli immediately jumped out of the truck, assisted her with walking in the shade, some water, and a cold rag," said Reading.

They stayed with her until paramedics arrived and she was OK.

“It’s a blessing to help out in that matter. Just to come here and help that cat and then back to back, assist this lady. It was great," said Feliciano.

“It’s all in a day's work. I’m just happy we were here to be able to help," said Reading.