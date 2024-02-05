Pasco County Government starts new department to prepare for the future

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — There are plenty of areas that need attention around Pasco County, including the roads.

“If you go down Little Road, you go Northbound. The lines are starting to fade something terrible. They got to get some guys out there with the spray trailers and start spraying those lines back in,” said Richard Frederick, who runs a hotdog stand outside the Pasco County Government Center.

Roads, bridges, buildings—all the infrastructure around Pasco are a priority for the new Office of Strategy and Sustainability.

The department is led by Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer Marc Bellas.

“All of our levels of service that our citizens depend on us to deliver, we have to be able to continue to deliver in the future no matter what the impact is,” he said.

That includes looking at Pasco’s coastline to deal with rising sea levels and being ready for another economic downturn or major change in growth levels.

Also, what to do if another pandemic ever happens.

“What we have to do as an organization is look to our planning and funding now so that these things don’t catch us off guard. We all were caught off guard by the pandemic. We got through it. But who knows what the future is going to bring,” said Bellas.

Bellas said they are doing a vulnerability right now to show them where to focus. Then, they will begin some major improvement projects.

He said state and federal money is available for many of those projects.

