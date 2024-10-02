Pasco County continues to rebuild, assess damage after Hurricane Helene

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People in Pasco County are becoming frustrated as they work to clean up after Hurricane Helene.

For many, the power is still out. That means they have no AC while they drag destroyed furniture to the curb.

“We're exhausted, we're totally exhausted, and people don't realize how really bad it is here,” Elizabeth Plekker from New Port Richey said.

FEMA went door to door on Tuesday to talk to people about assistance.

"We've really had nothing for the past couple of days. FEMA is finally coming around and talking to us. But the county hasn't really provided much information.”

FEMA said they are trying to go to 100 houses a day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pasco County posted to X (formerly Twitter) asking for patience as they work with local power companies to get the power back on.

They said several fires caused by electrical issues have occurred since Hurricane Helene.