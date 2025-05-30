Pasco County closer to approving allocation plan for $585 million disaster relief grant

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — “It was a disaster of all disasters. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

When Jasmine Rodriguez came back to her home after Hurricane Helene, she saw flooding worse than anyone here had ever seen.

“It’s been really rough. Losing everything has been, you just can’t phathom what it’s like,” Rodriguez said.

Now, about eight months later, Jasmine’s place is back to normal.

But others here tore down their homes.

“There was a house just across the canal there. And we used to just talk across the canal. He’s no longer there,” Rodriguez said.

This community and many others could be getting more help once Pasco County officials approve a plan to use more than $585 million in federal disaster relief funds.

Before putting together the plan, officials held public meetings and found most people wanted to see the money go to affordable housing and infrastructure.

“And it didn’t matter where we were. It didn’t matter what group I talked to. Those two things came out on top every time,” said Marcy Esbjerg, Pasco County’s senior program administrator with the Office of Disaster Recovery Resources.

The hurricanes destroyed about 800 homes in Pasco County and left another 7600 with major damage.

The proposal allocates $305 million to housing initiatives.

Including money for repairs, reconstruction, and to elevate homes.

Jasmine says there are many who need that kind of help.

“There’s people struggling out there. We don’t all have thousands of dollars in our savings account. Some of us are living paycheck to paycheck or even worse,” said Rodriguez.

$100 million goes to building new affordable housing and another $200 million is set for infrastructure and mitigation for future storms.

“It’s transformational. I don’t think of it as weight, but an incredible opportunity to bring resources that can make a difference. Not only in individual lives and households but to the community as a whole,” said Esbjerg

Funds will also be allocated to economic revitalization, supporting businesses, planning, and public services.

County commissions will hear the plan next week and vote on it June 17.

Full draft action plan

CDBG-DR Draft Action Plan by ABC Action News on Scribd