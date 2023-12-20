Pasco County church delivering food and hope for the holidays

SPRING HILL, Fla. — In the middle of running a food pantry, Pastor Jen Kerouac stops to lead a prayer circle. Some people here, like Teresa Shultz, need a little extra love.

“Brought tears to my eyes,” said Shultz.

Teresa and her husband Fred have been married for 53 years. They still manage to live on their own despite a load of health issues and the financial strain so many people are feeling. They get by with the help of Pastor Jen and Shady Hills Mission Chapel. Even a secondhand wheelchair the church gave her means everything.

"Everybody needs a helping hand once in a while, and that hand is there if you reach for it,” said Shultz.

Along with a food pantry, Shady Hills serves holiday meals and works to provide transitional services to those battling addiction and working to escape homelessness.

“We are bringing them back to being a whole person. When things happen to you, you fall prey to addiction, or you have mental health issues, you do things or end up in jail or prison. When you leave, you are looking at a brand new life, and there is no place for these folks to go,” said Kerouac.

Pastor Jen is searching for grants to help her expand what’s happening here. She said there is a huge need for transitional housing in Pasco County.

Meanwhile, there is help here for anyone who needs it, no matter your situation or your background.

“I’m just an old coal miner's daughter,” said Shultz.

“Isn’t there a song about that,” I asked.

“And I think about it every time I hear it,” she answered.

