Parents of 14-month-old charged over toddler's death

WFTS
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 22, 2022
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The parents of a toddler who died have been arrested and face charges for the death, New Port Richey Police said Tuesday.

According to New Port Richey Police, the 14-month-old child's death was reported on January 6 and the initial investigation found no obvious signs of trauma. Detectives did note narcotics and paraphernalia were found and seized in the home.

Police said the medical examiner performed an autopsy on the baby and determined the toddler died was "attributed to combined drug toxicity."

After the cause of death was determined, police arrested the toddler's mother, Andrea Smarr, and father, John Valiquette, on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

