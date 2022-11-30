Parental Bill of Rights in Education law causing confusion as the holiday season approaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Rachel Long has been going to her kids' schools for years to give a Hanukkah presentation to students.

It involves reading books about the holiday, games and food.

“I’ve never had one complaint and the kids always love potato pancakes because it tastes like hash browns,” said Long.

But this year, a teacher at Longleaf Elementary in Pasco County told her that a Hanukkah presentation isn’t part of 5th-grade standards and under the new Parental Bill of Rights in Education law, they are obligated to follow those standards.

The law was signed by Governor Ron Desantis in March.

“I’ve been doing it all these years and it’s never been an issue,” said Long.

I reached out to the Governor’s office and a spokesperson said, “the Parental Rights in Education law absolutely does not restrict the ability of teachers, school staff or volunteers to discuss Hanukkah. This law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Grades K-3.”

But because the law is new, educators around the state may be apprehensive about what exactly it covers.

“I want my kids to be exposed to as many things as they can and I think the parent's bill of rights is backfiring. That the schools are afraid to expose the kids to anything new and different because they are going to get backlash from parents,” said Long.

Administrators at Longleaf Elementary have since clarified the issue and told Long she could come in as part of an overall ‘holidays around the world’ presentation.

But she first has to meet with the principal to go over the lesson, something she’s never had to do before.

The Pasco school district says they’ve been allowing holiday activities for years and that will continue.

One difference may be a note home to parents on what’s planned.

“There are things that are pointed out in the Parents Bill of Rights that parents have to give their approval to. I consent to have my child check out books from the library. Yes or No? I consent to have my child do human growth and development. That’s been in place for a long time. So those are formal; you gotta give it your ok. Or not give it your consent. This is not one of those things. No,” said Pasco school district spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

“I love the school. I don’t think this has anything to do with the teachers, the principal. I think that everybody is just afraid to do something wrong,” said Long.