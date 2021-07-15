Struggling veteran and his family find home thanks to Pasco non-profit

NEW PORT RICHEY — After living in a hotel, Nathan Henley and his family finally have a place to call home.

“Just imagine living in a master bedroom for three years with a family of four. We are tight nit family, but that’s a bit tight," said Henley. Henley is a Navy veteran.

He served aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz. After leaving the Navy he worked in construction until a knee injury left him disabled.

The family was getting by until Hurricane Irma damaged the house they were living in.

They eventually got evicted and then ended up in a hotel. Things got even more desperate when that hotel was condemned.

That’s when Nathan reached out to Patti Templeton and One Community Now. “I contacted them and said I have an emergency here," said Henley.

One Community Now is based in Pasco County focused on helping childhood hunger, job placement, and struggling families like this one.

The non-profit had just bought its first home and was looking for a family in need.

“We are seeing a lot of families that we are working with that are ending up in hotels, and many that are still living in cars and on the street even," said Templeton, One Community Now's executive director.

Now the kids have their own room and a yard to play in. They all feel safe and secure.

Nathan has volunteered for One Community Now over the years and then turned to them when he needed help.

“One Community Now, they are a great organization. They help with hunger, they help with veterans. Myself being a veteran. It’s in all sense and purposes a lifesaver," said Henley.

For information on how to help One Community Now click here.