New Port Richey Holiday Street Parade celebrates 50th year

NEW PORT RICHEY — Every year the City of New Port Richey picks two people whose volunteering in the community stands out so much that they get a crown.

This year, Steve Luikart is King Pithlia.

“My dad was an Elk. And he got us volunteering when we were kids," he said.

And Julie Rogers is Queen Chasco.

“I started volunteering when I was in college," Rogers said.

The King and Queen titles are ceremonial and based on a fictional Native American legend.

Luikart spent decades in education, and his family roots in New Port Richey go back more than a hundred years.

Volunteering has just always been part of his life and continues even in retirement.

“I’m president of the Celebration of Lights and president of the Concourse. And I enjoy it. I love meeting people. Watching kids smile is my biggest excitement," said Luikart.

Julie said it’s important for her to a be role model.

That’s why she volunteers with non-profits that help young people in need.

“Pace Center for Girls, being part of the RAP House, anything that can help children, Interact Club. Clubs that we sponsor," said Rogers.

This King and Queen will be part of New Port Richey’s 50th annual Holiday Street Parade in downtown Saturday evening.

“They are our ambassadors. They go around to all different non-profits. All the events and they talk about being king and queen. What it means to them," said parade chairperson Angel Cook.

The parade begins on Saturday at 6 p.m.