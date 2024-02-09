New Port Richey discusses the future of the Schwettman Center

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Schwettman Center in New Port Richey has stood tall for more than 100 years now. It was home to Gulf High School from 1922 to 1961.

Now, the city looks to the future with big plans to invest time and money in this building to ensure it is a resource in the community for decades to come.

The Schwettman Center is sitting empty right now as the city plans to close on the property in March. Then they will plan its future use.

“Let’s work with the community. Let’s work with the market, and let’s get that win, win, win that makes the most of this for everyone concerned," Greg Oravec, the Economic Development Director for New Port Richey, said.

The city is in the very beginning phase of planning what will go in the Schwettman Center. Oravec said they plan to get a professional to help with design and to meet with the community to learn what they want the space to be used for.

He said there has already been discussion about turning it into an arts and cultural center.

“The Schwettman Center is very well situated in the city," city manager Debbie Manns said. She explained the building sits on about eight acres of land and has access to the riverfront.

Manns and Oravec think the proximity to downtown and the river will draw families outdoors.

“Our hope is that it will serve the community for many years to come," Manns said.

Manns added that the city will declare the building a historical asset.