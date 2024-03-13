New Pasco non-profit opens to help other charitable organizations

PORT RICHEY — There is one less open space at Gulf View Square Mall.

“I’m an original mall rat so I used to hang out here all the time.” Vanessa Phillips picked this former arcade location in the mall to open What’s Up Pasco!

It’s a non-profit designed to help other non-profits.

“I grew up here so I watched Pasco develop for a long time. There are a lot of resources that non-profits have but they don’t always have the best way to get it out there,” said Phillips.

That’s why What’s Up Pasco’s new spot will offer consulting, social media support, free headshots, and even a podcast studio.

Their Facebook group had thousands of members before the storefront even opened.

“Having a non-profit is not the easiest thing to do right?” What that did for me was realize that other non-profits want to work with you. So that’s where a lot of the things started to open for me,” said Chris Gladon, who started a non-profit called Save A Rider.

Even well-established charities like Habitat For Humanity say they can benefit.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s a great opportunity in networking. But it’s also a great way for everyone to grow their businesses and reach their goals,” said Robyn Liska, Regional Development Director with Habitat For Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties.

What’s Up Pasco also wants to help the community by offering free art classes and coordinate volunteering.

“Pretty much anything that we can do to make a better future for Pasco,” said Phillips.

