New Pasco development has some homeowners feeling squeezed out

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Gerald Speer has lived in his Odessa home for almost 20 years, but now the 70 year old is worried about his future with new development planned all around him.

“I thought I could live here for the rest of my life. I thought it was a perfect location,” he said. “They can do what they want here. Just let me move somewhere where I’m going to have 1,800 square feet and an area that I’m as happy as I am in this area. That’s all I want."

The project is near the intersection of Gunn Highway and State Road 54, which is already booming with hundreds of new homes and businesses.

The plan, known as the Odessa Town Centre, is divided into three separate areas.

Officials said they are trying to get away from the usual strip malls. Instead, they said this will be a village atmosphere with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial, all connected by roads and trails, where people can easily walk from their homes to work, eat, shop, and more.

There are also plans to tear down a rundown flea market and build a Lowe’s.

“It’s an up-and-coming area. It’s a good place for families,” said Paula Wasserman, the owner of CPR Construction Cleaning Tampa Bay. “This is going to be great for us because we own a family business. It’s a construction cleaning company. So what better time to have all of this around our neighborhood.”

County officials said they hope to help guide property owners in selling to the developers.

Gerald is willing to sell but is worried because his property is smaller than his neighbors.

“I know there’s going to be change and I know I have to accept it. And I have no problem accepting it. But I don’t want to, basically what I told them, move into a trailer. Leave this 1,800-square-foot home. A little over. And move into a trailer to make everybody happy," said Speer.