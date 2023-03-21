More apartments coming to Gulf View Square Mall, Sears repurposed

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gulf View Square Mall was once a busy spot in West Pasco County, but now there are more empty spaces than stores.

And where JC Penny and Macy’s were, there is an apartment complex.

The Gables at Gulf View opened in 2020.

Now, there is another apartment complex in the works, but this time it’s going to be where Sears once was.

The work to repurpose the old Sears lot is just the latest in a series of projects aimed at revitalizing the US 19 corridor.

“Redevelopment is the most difficult part of economic development,” said David Engel, Pasco’s economic growth director.

Engel said the county is giving all kinds of incentives to get businesses to stay or move to this area.

“There is a lot of population coming in, and we are going to create an attraction there and an environment that is conducive to 21st-century retailing.”

Best Buy and Dillards are still at the mall as anchor stores. And there are community markets here with local vendors aimed at bringing in more visitors.

But there is still much work to be done, and building more housing here is the next step.