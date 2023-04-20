Moms inspiring moms with homemade podcast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Angela Lee said she had the idea to showcase moms in more than just one dimension.

“Sometimes you are siloed into wiping butts and wiping faces and we can do so many more things than that," said Lee.

So, she decided to start a podcast with a group of stay-at-home moms from her Pasco County neighborhood.

“Erica, Heather, Valeri and Chelsea, they are my amazing mom team," said Lee.

“I was just kind of frustrated, stressed out about being a mom and school and all that," said Heather Heiter. "She looked at you and said, 'We are going to do a podcast,' and I laughed and said, 'Okay,' thinking it was one of these things you talk about but never do. Next thing I knew, here I am."

Episodes of From Days to Years have focused on doing business with friends, DIY renovations, relating to your mother-in-law and holiday stress.

“Hopefully, moms can take the positives. I guess there’s a lot of inspiration that’s talked about on the shows," said Chelsea Murphy.

These moms also don’t mind having a little fun, whether it’s flash mob dance in front of their kids’ school or TikTok videos.

They hope their show grows and reaches more and more moms.

“We want our moms to build a village so we can support each other, so we can live the best life we can in the phase that we are in," Lee said.

To find their podcast, go to fromdaystoyears.com